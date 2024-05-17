Officials investigate possible alligator sighting in lake at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several agencies are investigating after an alligator was possibly spotted in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township.

Park leaders posted signs around the lake to inform the public.

A visitor reported seeing an alligator, Huron-Clinton Metroparks officials said. They operate Kensington Metropark.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources was at the lake investigating Thursday evening. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Detroit Zoo were also there assisting.

7 News Detroit also saw a helicopter above the lake.

Video below shows crews investigating at Kent Lake:

Officials investigate possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake at Kensington Metroparki

The signage was posted “out of an abundance of caution” and for safety, officials said.

“Alligators are not native to Michigan, so if this sighting is real, it is most likely the result of someone releasing a pet Alligator into the lake,” part of a statement from Huron-Clinton Metroparks said.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks A sign warning people of a possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township. (May 16, 2024)

People visiting the park are urged to use caution and not approach an alligator if they see one. Any sightings should be reported to Metroparks police at 810-227-8910.

“We remind visitors that pets or wildlife of any kind should not be released and relocated to the Metroparks,” Huron-Clinton Metroparks said.

