Officials investigating after body found in Waterford lake

(WXYZ) — Waterford Township police say a body was found in Williams Lake on Thursday morning.

Police say a resident living on Brightwood Ct. called 911 around 9:41 a.m. to report a body floating in the water.

According to police, the body of a young man, believed to be in his 20s, was floating about 15 feet off shore in about 4 feet of water.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Waterford Police are working with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on this case as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the victim has been identified, but they are in the process of informing their family members.