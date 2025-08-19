Officials investigating overnight shootings in Detroit after man killed, woman shot on freeway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials in Detroit are investigating two shootings that happened after midnight on Tuesday morning. It doesn't appear that the incidents are related.

Here's what we know so far:

Fatal shooting on Mettetal

One man is dead after being shot inside of a vehicle on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

The Detroit Police Department found the man just after 1 a.m. in the 12100 block of Mettetal. Medics transported the man to the hospital, where he has since succumbed to injuries.

A DPD captain on scene told us this shooting stems from a family dispute involving two brothers in their 30s. We're told one brother shot the other.

Police are investigating this incident, with the brother not yet in custody

Woman shot on WB I-96

A woman is recovering at a local hospital after being shot on the freeway early Tuesday morning

According to Michigan State Police, a 27-year-old woman from Redford called 911 from a McDonald's, saying she had been shot on the freeway.

Investigators say the woman was heading east when an unknown vehicle approached from behind in the left. The woman said she heard multiple gunshots and pulled over to the shoulder before the other driver drove off.

That woman is recovering at the hospital, and she is expected to make a full recovery. A portion of I-96 between Joy Road and W. Chicago Avenue was closed for an evidence search in this case.

“Troopers located items of evidence along the freeway,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “Right now troopers are trying to determine a motive for the shooting and get a better description of the unknown suspect vehicle. If you witnessed this incident please contact 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.”

