Officials: Macomb County 12-year-old who went missing found safe

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared after last being seen in Romeo on Monday morning has been found safe.

Officials told us security footage showed the girl at the Mobil Gas Station at 32 Mile and Romeo Plank just before noon. She was then reportedly seen in the Village of Romeo at 12:45 p.m.

Police say she left her Ray Township home to care for her neighbor's horses and did not return. She had also left behind a note saying that she wanted to leave and possibly harm herself. While no details were released, officials on Tuesday said she was found and is safe.

The Michigan State Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory to help locate her, with officers from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and neighboring law enforcement agencies searching for her.

While she was missing, officials said she may be having a mental health crisis and had possibly been communicating with someone online. No further information about either of those statements has been released since she was found.