VIDEO: Officials on scene of home explosion on Detroit's northeast side, 3 kids hurt

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials are on the scene of a home explosion on Detroit’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon that injured three children.

WATCH LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO HERE

The incident is happening in the Osborn neighborhood on Barlow Street near 7 Mile Road. Chopper 7 captured the scene from above.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time. Three children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said.

He said the home is a total loss and a house next door sustained significant damage. The three children were reportedly inside the home next door.

Watch the update from Chief Harris below:

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris gives update after home explosion

WXYZ An apparent house explosion in Detroit on Barlow Street near 7 Mile Road. (Feb. 27, 2024)

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and thoroughly search debris.