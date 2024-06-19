Officials provide update on conditions of Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victims

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Six of the nine people injured in the splash pad shooting this past weekend have been released from the hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that the following victims were released from the hospital recently.



4-year-old boy (released Tuesday)

42-year-old man (released Tuesday)

31-year-old man (released Tuesday)

78-year-old man (released before Tuesday)

39-year-old woman (released before Tuesday)

37-year-old woman (released before Tuesday)

Three victims — an 8-year-old boy, a 30-year-old woman, and a 39-year-old woman — remain hospitalized, with two of them remaining in critical condition. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this week, that the 8-year-old has made "amazing progress."



On Saturday evening, a gunman opened fire at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad around 5 p.m., injuring nine people, including two children. The gunman's body was found Monday night, with officials saying he took his own life.

The city of Rochester Hills has set up a website where they will release updated information, including links to resources and GoFundMes verified by the city.