Officials say 2 people found dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Detroit Fire Department officials say two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 16, 2022
Officials say a family member went to the 4600 block of Algonquin around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night to do a welfare check. When they went into the home, they reportedly found two people, a man and a woman, dead.

“It’s not common, but ... one call is too much," said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

According to officials, there was a high level of carbon monoxide in the home and carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in this case.

No further details were released at this time.

Harris added, “Get a carbon monoxide detector, that’s the first thing. Do not put a generator in the home. If you have a detached garage, don’t keep that car running in the garage especially with the doors closed, and get that furnace checked at least once a year.”

We're told each household in Detroit qualifies for a free carbon monoxide detector; they can pick one up at the public safety building Tuesday through Thursday.

