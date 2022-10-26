Officials say well-known athletic official for youth sports facing criminal sexual charges

(WXYZ) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says a well-known athletic official for youth sports is facing criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to officials, 70-year-old Gerald Allen Sutter from Lansing Township was arraigned on three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor male victim. The alleged assaults reportedly happened from 2019 through 2021 in the suspect’s home.

Officials say they believe there is potentially other victims, which is why we are showing his mugshot.

The sheriff’s office says Sutter has traveled all over the state over the past 50 years officiating athletics, primarily working in the mid-Michigan area.

Sutter reportedly also went by “Jerry” and the nickname “Dewey.”

A phone line has been created specifically for this case at 517-676-8440 for any possible victims who want to come forward. Information can also be emailed to officialhotline@ingham.org.