Officials search for swimmer who may have gone under at Sterling State Park

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a swimmer they believe was struggling in the water at Sterling State Park Monday evening.

Officials say they received a report of an adult man yelling for help in the water and struggling to stay afloat around 7:18 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office along with the Frenchtown Township Fire Department initially responded to the swimming area but were unable to locate the missing person. Officials believe he may have gone under about 300 feet off shore.

After an extensive underwater search, they said they temporarily suspended looking around 3:30 a.m. The search is expected to resume this morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.