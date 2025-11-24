DDOT announces 'transformational changes' including addition of 53 new buses, $160M terminal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation announced what it called "transformational changes" to its system on Monday, including a $50 million federal grant.

Watch Faraz's report in the video player below

DDOT gets biggest investment in decades

See the full press conference below

Press conference: DDOT announces 'tranformational' changes to system

According to the city, the Federal Transit Authority awarded the City of Detroit a $50 million FTA grant to purchase 53 new buses, which will be in addition to 76 buses awarded over the last two years from federal grants.

The city said that means 44% of its fleet – 129 buses – is new and replaced between 2025 and 2027.

The city said that DDOT mechanics, which are represented by AFSCME Local 312, ratified a new contract last week that will raise the top mechanic wage from $26 an hour to $34.50 an hour.

Drivers also got a $6 per hour pay increase as a result of the new state transportation package, and the city said DDOT driver vacancies are rapidly being filled, including by many drivers returning because of the higher pay.

The new bus fleet will be housed in large part in the new Coolidge Terminal on the city's west side. It was built on the site of an old terminal that was destroyed in a fire in 2011. The $160 state-of-the-art terminal is expected to open in April 2026.

“This is a turning point for Detroit transit. By investing in new buses, a modern terminal, and fair wages for our drivers and mechanics, we are building a DDOT system that our city can depend on for decades to come,” Mayor‑elect Mary Sheffield said in a statement.

“This is a good day for DDOT riders, transit advocates and DDOT employees," said AFSCME Local 312 President Muneer Islam. "The new mechanics contract, along with the new Coolidge terminal, will do a lot to inspire and motivate our maintenance employees of DDOT,"

The new terminal complex includes three buildings:

