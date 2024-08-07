Officials to hold press conference on 2023 murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

(WXYZ) — Officials plan to hold a press conference on the homicide of Dr. Devon Hoover today at 11 a.m.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and Detroit Police Chief James White will speak at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23, 2023, inside his Detroit home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check.

Police were originally called after Hoover did not make it to a family party, sources say.

Hoover was a physician at Ascension St. John specializing in neck and back disorders. He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.