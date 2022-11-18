Oh, what fun! Watch our 'Light Up the Season' special on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m.

(WXYZ) — It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation are presenting the 19th annual Detroit tree lighting ceremony tonight.

If you can't make it to Campus Martius for the fun, grab some hot cocoa, a warm blanket and your remote, and turn on WXYZ-TV at 7 p.m. to watch our Light Up the Season special.

The tree lighting event will include a performance by Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning singer and songwriter who was in the TV show "Glee."

Also, hitting the ice will be American figure skater Mariah Bell, who is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist, and Team USA Senior Dance Team Eva Pate and Logan Bye.

Other musical acts include The Redhouse Band, Julianne Ankley, Brazeal Dennard Chorale and more.

“Detroit’s Tree Lighting is a cherished tradition that always delights and brings holiday cheer to families across Michigan. Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square are two of the most festive places Downtown and we are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together in these spaces for this quintessential holiday experience,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership continued, “We welcome all to Downtown for this unforgettable and festive night and to return throughout the winter season to ice skate, shop, dine and explore the city’s many free and family-friendly attractions.”

The tree is a 65-foot Norway spruce from Michigan.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park will also open at 9 p.m. tonight and stay open seven days a week through March 5.

Other things you need to know:

Road closures

Because of the thousands of people coming to Campus Martius, several roads will close for the event until Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m.

The road closures are:

Michigan Ave. between Woodward and Griswold

Fort St. between Woodward and Griswold

Woodward Ave. at Larned

Cadillac Square between Woodward and Bates

Monroe between Woodward and Farmer

Woodward at State/Gratiot

Curfew for minors

The City of Detroit will have a curfew for minors ages 17 and under from 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 through 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 for the area around Campus Martius between State Street and Larned, Griswold and Farmer, including Monroe, Cadillac Square and Woodward.

Minors can attend the tree lighting but they must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or another adult aged 21 or over.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the DPD Downtown Services, 20 Atwater Detroit, MI 48226. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Light Up Beacon Park

If you want to avoid the huge crowd, Beacon Park will have different sights and sounds of the season, the Toyland-themed Holiday Lighting Spectacular, Santa visits, a heated lounge, food trucks, bar, live music and more.

Music will include The Casali Holiday Dancers, DJ Kid McFly and Aisha Ellis Trio.

Other activities include Santa's Reindeer, ride on a toy train and live entertainment.