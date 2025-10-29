Old Detroit dance studio getting new life as affordable housing, small businesses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit and developers broke ground Wednesday on a project to bring affordable housing and a space for community-centric businesses to the east side.

They're breathing new life into an old dance studio built in the 1950s along the East Warren-Cadieux corridor.

Construction fencing wraps around the Arthur Murray building, where developers say they plan to turn the 8,000-square-foot structure into 32 apartment units of affordable housing on the top floor and community-focused businesses on the first floor.

"If it weren't for the people in this community, I wouldn't be here, this project wouldn't be here," developer Emery Matthews said.

He said he went to community members first to discuss the needs for the area and then secured financing from multiple organizations.

"So, our first and most essential note of gratitude goes to the people who live here. This is for you. And what I tell people, I don't patronize the community. We won't always agree. I won't always come off as the good guy, but I will always listen," Matthews said.

He said the project is being supported by the Strategic Neighborhood Fund. Also, it's the first development in the city of Detroit to take advantage of the new housing tax increment financing program. That's according to Julie Schiender, the director of Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department.

"It's a tool that'll be used more and more to help bring affordable housing through Detroit as another important financing tool," Schneider said.

Jacinda Cason said she moved to Detroit from Chicago five years ago hoping to find an area that had everything she needs without having to leave the community. She said East Warren Avenue is heading in that direction.

"I'm excited about all the investment that's happened in this community," she said.

"I drove down the street, saw people taking care of their yards, saw people jogging, walking their dogs, pushing their children in strollers and then I came up and down the corridor and saw that.. people talking about what was coming to the community and all the investment that was coming to the community."

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026.

