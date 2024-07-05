Olga's Kitchen partners with Big Boy for host kitchens, Michigan expansion

Olga's Kitchen is expanding to other parts of Michigan with the help of Big Boy through host kitchens.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants announced today that Olga's will partner with Big Boy to bring its food to Midland, Muskegon and Battle Creek this month.

Olga's will open three host kitchens out of existing Big Boy locations, serving up fan-favorite sandwiches, Olga's Snackers and more.

“Olga’s Kitchen has been a Michigan favorite for more than 50 years, and we’re partnering with another iconic Michigan brand to bring our beloved food to new areas of the state,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of operations at Olga’s Kitchen. “With Big Boy’s proven track record of delighting guests in Midland, Muskegon and Battle Creek, we are confident that they are the perfect partner to bring the Mediterranean flavors our fans crave — made from the same fresh ingredients we use in our other locations — to guests in these markets.”

“For more than 85 years, Big Boy has created memorable moments with Michigan families,” said Frank Alessandrini, vice president of operations at Big Boy. “Our partnership with Olga’s Kitchen will allow us to connect with new customers and expand our offering to the communities we serve.”

Guests can place carry-out orders at the new locations or delivery orders via DoorDash.

The locations are:



Midland — 1513 S Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640

Host kitchen opening Wednesday, July 10 Hours: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. Phone: (989) 631-1059

Muskegon — 1720 E Sternberg Rd, Muskegon, MI 49444

Host kitchen opening Wednesday, July 17 Hours: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday-Saturday Phone: (231) 244-3039

Battle Creek — 2183 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Host kitchen opening Wednesday, July 24 Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday Phone: (269) 968-0492





