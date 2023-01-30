Olga's Kitchen releasing Snacker chicken wings for first time ever

(WXYZ) — Just in time for the Super Bowl, Olga's Kitchen announced it is releasing Snacker Wings for the first time ever.

The wings use the fan-favorite seasoning from Olga's Snackers, and will be available as an appetizer or a platter.

The appetizer features crisp wings tossed in the seasoning with cilantro and served wit a side of ranch.

If you order a platter, you get three flavor options – signature snacker seasoning, sweet honey sriracha and tangy BBQ.

The small platter serves 5-6 with two flavor choices and the large platter serves 10-12 with three flavor choices.

“Olga’s Snackers have been a fan-favorite menu item for decades and we’re thrilled to take the cravable seasoning fans know and love and add them to wings for a whole new way to enjoy a signature Olga’s flavor,” said Tom Ruddy director of culinary and purchasing at Olga’s Kitchen. “Being a more than 50-year-old brand, we’re proud of our rich, entrepreneurial history and are embracing the same spirit of innovation our founder Olga had with the new items we’re introducing to our guests.”