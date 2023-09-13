Watch Now
Olivia Rodrigo bringing "GUTS World Tour" to Little Caesars Arena in March

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 13, 2023
Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo will bring her highly-anticipated "GUTS World Tour" to Detroit next year in support of her second studio album, "GUTS."

Rodrigo will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. She'll be joined by Chappell Roan.

Fans are encouraged to register ahead of time for tickets at the Ticketmaster website, and tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21 for fans who are randomly selected.

American Express cardholders can also register to get tickets early with the early access tickets going on sale starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

