On 4/20, some medical experts urge caution on recreational marijuana use

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marijuana is famously known to make you feel relaxed, happy, and even euphoric, but it doesn’t always have a positive effect on your overall health.

Marijuana’s main mind-altering ingredient is THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol. And what it does, is it stimulates the part of your brain that responds to pleasure. And it releases the feel-good chemical called dopamine. But while you may feel peaceful and joyful, marijuana can also do things like distort your thinking, impair your movement, and cloud your senses and judgments. It can also inflame and irritate your lungs. And affect your heart - a recent study linked daily use to a higher risk of coronary artery disease.

On top of all that, for some people, using marijuana can have a negative impact on them, making them feel afraid, anxious, or paranoid. It can also worsen symptoms of mental disorders that already exist. For example, if you’re using marijuana to self-treat anxiety or depression, you could end up developing a tolerance. This means you need to take more of the drug to get that happy, feel-good feeling.

Speaking of tolerance, could someone become addicted to marijuana?

Absolutely, people can get hooked. Roughly 3 in 10 people will become addicted. Especially if you start young or use it heavily.

And speaking of young people, marijuana can affect their brain development.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Developing brains, such as those in babies, children, and teenagers, are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol.” Research shows using this drug when you're young can impact learning, attention, memory and motivation. It’s also associated with a lower IQ, a higher chance of not finishing high school, and a lower grade point average in university.

Besides young people, pregnant women and those breastfeeding should also not use marijuana. Studies have found cognitive and behavioral problems in children born to women using the drug.

Here’s my concern, as more states legalize recreational marijuana use, more people will think it’s safe to use. And that it’s harmless. But there is still a lot more that we need to learn about this drug, especially long-term consequences. And people – especially parents and kids - need to be aware of the pros and cons before they try cannabis.

