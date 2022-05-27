On a budget? Here are some of the best single-tank road trip locations

(WXYZ) — Michigan is filled with serene beauty! From the Detroit River to the shores of many of the Great Lakes, inland lakes, and streams, there are many places to get away and disconnect this holiday weekend.

And with prices of gas at record highs, some might choose to stay local.

"What I would consider for people first is being a tourist in their own town," Vice President of Travel Michigan David Lorenz said. "Going to places like the Detroit Institute of Arts or Eastern Market or the Henry Ford in Greenfield Village."

Or even heading along the shoreline for a quick trip up to base of the thumb.

"If it's a bright sunny day we love Port Huron. It's about an hour and a half away from metro Detroit and there's a gorgeous beach and beautiful waters and it's perfect for the family," Lauren Stevenson said.

Some other places you can go are Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Ann Arbor.

You can even go south and cross the border down to Ohio and head to Cedar Point. Or, you can head up north and spend a little extra on fuel.

"On a full tank, you can go right up north to Torch Lake or Traverse City. It's really beautiful up there," Darius Ware said.

Another area of Michigan that is a great day trip on a tank of gas is the Midland, Bay City, and Saginaw area.