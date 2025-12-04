Once homeless, mother of nine surprised with car donation from Detroit nonprofit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-area mother who spent two years homeless while working to support her nine children received an unexpected gift that will help transform her family's life.

Vanessa Rodriguez, a mother of nine children ranging from 4 to 22 years old, has been cleaning hotel rooms while struggling with homelessness for the past two and a half years. After losing her job, Rodriguez fell behind on rent and found herself moving between hotels and couch surfing with her family.

"I lost my job and ended up falling behind in rent," Rodriguez said.

WXYZ-TV

Her husband, Donald Williams, is disabled after being hit by a drunk driver in 2007, leaving one of his legs severely injured. The family's situation made finding stable housing nearly impossible.

"I've been on the journey with Vanessa for a while to find a house, but with nine kids, it's almost impossible," said Kimber Bishop-Yanke, who runs the nonprofit Kids Empowered On The Move.

WXYZ-TV

Five days ago, Rodriguez finally secured a home with help from Bishop-Yanke's organization, which provided the deposit and first month's rent. Despite working at an Auburn Hills hotel where her boss praises her dedication, Rodriguez still faced challenges getting back on her feet.

"She is hard working, dedicated… she comes to the job and takes responsibility as if it's her own hotel," said Matt Odish, Rodriguez's supervisor.

WXYZ-TV

The family was starting over with almost nothing.

"We're starting with really nothing… we have our clothes, that's it," Rodriguez said.

Transportation remained a significant obstacle for the family until a surprise meeting with the president and CEO of the Detroit Rescue Mission.

"I have somebody who I want you to meet," Bishop-Yanke told Rodriguez. "He's from the Detroit Rescue Mission, and sometimes he is a miracle worker."

The surprise was a donated car for Rodriguez and her family.

"So we have a car for you," Dr. Chad Audi, President and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, told her.

WXYZ-TV

"Oh my gosh… thank you so much," Rodriguez responded, embracing the donor.

When shown the vehicle, Rodriguez was overwhelmed with emotion.

"What do you think?" she was asked.

"I love it. I can't wait to show my kids. I'm so happy," Rodriguez said.

The car represents more than transportation for Rodriguez – it's a symbol of hope and stability for a mother who has spent years fighting to keep her family together.

"I appreciate them so much, honestly, I really do," Rodriguez said.

