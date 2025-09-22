One dead, one injured in shooting over child custody dispute in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Detroit's New Center neighborhood that police say stemmed from a child custody dispute.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Delaware Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the men died from his injuries, while the other is in stable condition.

"What we do know talking to witnesses, this seems from a child custody dispute. The male who is deceased is a fiancé... the child's father and that male got into an argument where firearms were produced and a shooting occurred," Third Precinct Commander Matthew Fulgenzi said.

Fulgenzi says the child's father shot at the fiancé, who died from his injuries.

The fiancé's friend then picked up a gun and shot at the child's father, who was injured but survived.

The fiancé's friend is now in custody and cooperating with police.

"You have one family now who has a family member that's deceased, you have a community behind us who have just witnessed another senseless shooting here," Fulgenzi said. "You have another family who's involved in this shooting and depending on how this all plays out could be spending the rest of his life in prison for an argument that not need to occur."

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage that might help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police.

