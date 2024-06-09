One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Ann Arbor crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich (WXYZ) — A man has died and two others have been hospitalized after a single-car crash in Ann Arbor early Sunday morning, where investigators say that alcohol is considered a factor.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said in a Facebook post that they were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to a crash on Jackson Avenue near Gralake Avenue after authorities received a crash notification.

First responders found three men inside the vehicle, which had crashed into multiple trees after leaving the roadway as it entered the curve near Gralake Avenue.

One of the passengers in the car, an 18-year-old Taylor man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people in the car — the 19-year-old driver from Ecorse and another 19-year-old passenger from Detroit — were hospitalized from the incident. The passenger suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

With alcohol being considered a factor in the crash, police say the driver will be taken to the Washtenaw County Jail once he is released from the hospital.