One dead, two in stable condition after being pulled from the Detroit River, police say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — One woman has been pronounced dead after being pulled from the Detroit River near Ford Park and the Jefferson Chalmers area.

Two other people were also pulled from the water. Police say they are in stable condition.

The Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department, and the Department of Medical Services were all called to the area around 3:46 a.m..

At the moment it is unclear where in the water the three were pulled from.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes in.