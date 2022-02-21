One injured after a car crashes into a home in Livonia, police say

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Police say a driver is injured after crashing a car into a home on Iowa near Arizona Street in Livonia.

The homeowner says the driver drove off the curb and into the living room, kitchen, and breakfast nook area of the house.

"When I came down everything was gone," she said. "He blew out the breakfast nook, so he went right through the whole first floor."

According to the homeowner, the house was newly renovated and her husband was sleeping downstairs on the couch.

"The father was laying on the couch just a foot away from where it went into the home. He's okay, family is okay," the Battalion Chief of the Livonia Fire Department Todd Samson said. "So we're just waiting for the investigation to take place and to inspect the structure for stability."

According to the homeowner, the husband only has a scratch on the head.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information comes in.