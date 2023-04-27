One more year! City of Detroit already prepping for the 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — All of the 2023 Draft action kicks off tonight but Detroit's push to get ready to host the event year for 2024 is already underway.

And while there is a lot of excitement about the massive NFL event coming to town, there's still a lot of work to be done according to the city's Chief of External Affairs Elisa Malile.

"What are the three top priorities for the city in preparing for the draft at this point," I asked Malile.

"Our big priorities right now are infrastructure, beautification, public safety," she replied.

Malile says those infrastructure changes will include sidewalk improvements, road repairs, and work on light poles. She adds that city crews have already been out identifying locations for beautification around the city.

"Planting landscape planters, painting different buildings, working with surface parking owners to improve their lots," Malile said.

But many of those lots are privately owned. That's why coordination is key among private stakeholders, city departments, and non-profits like the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

David Cowan, the partnership's chief public spaces officer says planning is also underway to boost cell and wifi downtown in anticipation of the hundreds of thousands of visitors.

"If you don't notice it, that's a good thing, because that means that we've done our job to make the experience as easy as possible for you," Cowan said.

But that work is on the clock, as the city is working to make the most of the warm days ahead.

"So come September, October, our window to do a lot of things is going to be gone. And so we've got a busy summer ahead," Cowan said.

Part of the summer will be used implementing the city's public safety plan.

"The chief rolled out his 12-point program and we overall are focusing on each item very carefully," Malile said. "And as we're working with community members as well and getting their feedback."

And when the Draft is in town, that plan will be kicked into an even higher gear with other public safety agencies stepping in to help just as they do with events like the Fireworks and the Thanksgiving Parade.

"We definitely are used to putting on bigger events for residents. I think the one difference here is, you know, all eyes are on us nationwide," Malile said.