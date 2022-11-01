One-on-one with GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon ahead of Michigan Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon, who is looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
They talked about why Dixon thinks she deserves to be elected, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
Watch their interview in the video player above
Related
- One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
- One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
- One-on-one with Attorney General Dana Nessel ahead of Michigan Midterm Election
- One-on-one with Democrat Carl Marlinga on Michigan's 10th Congressional District race
- One-on-one with Republican John James on Michigan's 10th Congressional District race
- One-on-one with Rep. Haley Stevens on Michigan's 11th Congressional District race
- One-on-one with Republican Mark Ambrose on MI's 11th Congressional District race
- One-on-one with Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race
- One-on-one with State Sen. Tom Barrett on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race