One-on-one with Republican Mark Ambrose on Michigan's 11th Congressional District race
Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican Mark Ambrose, who is running in Michigan's 11th Congressional District against incumbent Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:26:55-04
Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican Mark Ambrose, who is running in Michigan's 11th Congressional District against incumbent Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.
Watch his interview in the video player above
Related: One-on-one with Rep. Haley Stevens on Michigan's 11th Congressional District race
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.