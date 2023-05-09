One person dead after drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are working to learn who shot and killed a man in a suspected drive-by shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say a man was found shot to death inside of a home on Patton in a neighborhood near Fenkell and Evergreen Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say they heard multiple rounds of gunshots fired around 10 p.m. Monday night. They say they heard a car speed off shortly after. There have been no arrests in the case so far.

Police say it wasn’t until Tuesday morning they received a call about the fatal shooting and found the adult male victim inside a home. Police have not identified the victim or stated the person's age.

Investigators say it’s unclear if the man was shot inside the home but there appears to be visible bullet holes on some parts of the house’s exterior.

Police confirmed there was also a baby inside of the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators say the child was unharmed in the shooting.

Neighbors say they're concerned as there are several children who live nearby.

"All I heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then I ran to check in my babies because it was so close to my house," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "I checked on my babies. I came and looked out the window and I didn’t see nothing. All I saw was a white car riding past."

Several family members were on scene getting information from detectives. They declined comment at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detroit Police directly or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to report anonymously.