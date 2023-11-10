One person injured after shooting at St. Clair Shores gas station

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The St. Clair Shores Police Department is trying to piece together what led to a shooting at a gas station on Harper Avenue and 9 Mile Road on Friday.

One person was injured after the shooting that happened around 8:45 a.m.

“Once I saw police cars pulling up, I figured nothing good could’ve been going on,” St. Clair Shores resident Ewan Dombrowski said.

Dombrowksi works across the street from the gas station and had just left his job moments before the shooting.

“Pulled out and pulled into the turning lane and heard a big loud pop as I was pulling back in here for work,” Dombrowski said.

WXYZ

St. Clair Shores police say when they got to the gas station, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police added that the victim was conscious and able to give them information.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody yet and haven’t provided a motive to what led to the shooting.

“I was absolutely shocked. I’ve never heard of anything like that happening around here, and I’ve been in this area for a while,” St. Clair Shores resident Yvette Edwards said.

Edwards says she frequently stops at the gas station where the shooting happened. She was at the Kroger next to it on Friday.

“I probably wouldn’t have been here at the store if I had of known about it,” Edwards said.

Meanwhile, Dombroski says he can’t believe a shooting happened so close to where he works.

“This is not the usual for our neighborhood, so something like this is really devastating,” Dombroski said.