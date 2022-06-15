One dead in crash on southbound I-75 in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received calls regarding a multi-vehicle accident and vehicle fire on southbound I-75 at Schaefer.

The Michigan State Police says, Wednesday at approximately 1:55 pm, a double gravel hauler struck a pick up truck on southbound I-75, causing it to catch fire and killing the driver.

After striking the pickup truck, the gravel hauler kept going and hit a semi-tanker causing the tanker’s trailer to loosen and fall onto a Dodge Charger that was on the shoulder.

The driver of the Charger suffered from a minor injury. The gravel hauler driver and semi-tanker driver reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MSP is working to identify the driver of the pick up.