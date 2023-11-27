Online shopping is expected hit an all time record this holiday season

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shoppers are predicted to spend $12 billion shopping online this year.

That's up 5% from last year, but with inflation, shopping for deals is crucial to getting the best deal.

In the Deloitte 2023 holiday survey, consumers said they still want to make this year a memorable one.

According to the survey, consumers plan on spending over $1600 this holiday season — surpassing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time.

For online retailers like Amazon, Cyber Monday is one of their biggest days of the year and analysts expect online shopping to reach an all time record this holiday season.

Analysts say the biggest discounts across the board are up to 35% off on toys, electronics, and clothing.

Amazon said new deals will be available on their webiste every five minutes throughout Cyber Monday.

At Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery site in Hazel Park, the only one of its kind in Michigan, shoppers can take advantage of Cyber Monday deals by ordering directly from this location and receive packages on the same day.

With retailers now offering multiple ways to shop, Cyber Monday sales allow shoppers of all ages and shopping preferences to take advantage.

When it comes to Gen Z consumers under 30, more than one-third of them plan on shopping in a physical store this year.

Whether you shop in-store or online, the deals are endless.

