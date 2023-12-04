Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements began Monday in the criminal trial of actor Jonathan Majors, who was charged last spring for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument.

Majors was arrested in March on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment after allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the back of a car.

His attorneys have maintained that the woman, Grace Jabbari, was the aggressor.

The arrest has effectively stalled the career of Majors, a breakout star in Creed III who was being set up as the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.

Majors did not speak as he entered the courtroom on Monday.