Opening statements set to begin in trial for James Crumbley

Opening statements will begin this morning in the trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter. He's charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE AT 8:30 A.M. HERE

A jury was seated in his case on Wednesday, and it took less than two days to seat the jury. It consists of nine women and six men.

There are a lot of parallels between the trial of James and the trial of his wife, Jennifer, who was convicted on four counts of manslaughter last month. Both trials took two days to select jurors and ultimately both will have a group of mostly women determining their fate.

Thoughts surrounding gun ownership and parenting were some of the top questions from attorneys.

"We're still looking for accountability. It's understood the father is half part of parental accountability and responsibility," Craig Shilling, the father of one of the victims, Justin Shlling, told us.

Craig made it known he wants James to have the same fate as Jennifer.

"I feel solid in that there was definitely gross negligence on behalf of both parents," he said.

The shooter pleaded guilty to the murders of four of his classmates and was sentenced in December. But since he is planning to appeal his life sentence, if he were to get on the stand and plead the Fifth, the judge said it would have triggered a mistrial in his mother's case.

Jennifer’s trial received national attention, specifically from legal experts since the unprecedented charges against the parents could impact how future school shooting cases are handled by prosecutors.