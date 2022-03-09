Openings set in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial

Watch
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 09, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of four men who prosecutors say plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors have said the men were angry about pandemic restrictions the Democratic governor imposed.

They are expected Wednesday to lay out a case that includes secret recordings of the men discussing the plan.

Defense attorneys say the men deny any conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

They have signaled an entrapment defense, criticizing the government’s use of undercover FBI agents and confidential informants.

Eleven women and seven men were selected Tuesday to serve as jurors, with 12 who will decide the case and six alternates.

The court did not make clear which jurors are alternates. The trial in federal court in Grand Rapids could last more than a month.

