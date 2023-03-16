WXYZ Editorial: Celebrate Women's History Month in March

WXYZ DETROIT — March is Women’s History month and a special time to recognize the significant contributions and achievements of women. This national appreciation didn’t happen overnight. Women marched during the Women’s Suffrage Movement and fought for the Equal Rights Amendment.

But the real catalyst for Women’s History Month started in 1978 as a weeklong event in Santa Rosa, California. It corresponded with International Women’s Day in March and the celebration caught on across the nation led by the then National Women’s History Project. President Jimmy Carter issued the first proclamation, followed by Congressional Public Law, and every President from both political parties since then has supported the proclamation.

In 1980, President Carter said, “The achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

And In 1982, President Ronald Reagan said, “Their dedication and commitment heightened awareness of our society’s needs and accelerated our common efforts to meet those needs.”

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance sets a different theme for Women’s History Month. For 2023, it’s “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Americans are encouraged to recognize women, past and present, who have used their talent in all forms of media for storytelling. It’s also a time to take advantage of special events designed to enhance professional networking for women; and increase knowledge of their historic and current contributions.

There’s so much to do and learn this March in honor of Women’s History Month. We invite you to visit WXYZ.com to see our special coverage.

Together, let’s celebrate Women’s History Month!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 16 - 19, 2023