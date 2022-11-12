WXYZ Editorial: Come join Channel 7 for "Light Up the Season" 2022

WXYZ DETROIT — Its time to officially kickoff the holiday season with family and friends! Join us for the 19th annual Detroit tree lighting in the heart of downtown. It will take place November 18.

The host of festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. In and around Campus Martius Park. Once again, the DTE Foundation is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor.

It will be supported by a smorgasbord of southeast Michigan-based companies. But the center of attention will be on the motor city's breathtaking 65-foot Norway spruce from Lake City, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula. The Christmas tree will be illuminated by 20,000 multi-colored lights accented by eye-catching ornaments.

What better way to get into a festive mood than gathering your loved ones and making an evening of it in Michigan's largest city. See why Detroit has been racking up some of the nation's most prestigious awards for its revitalized public spaces and international riverwalk.

Winter-themed attractions will abound everywhere along with a star-studded lineup! Enjoy performances by American figure skating champion Mariah Bell and the Team USA senior dance group.

Also on hand will be award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss. Zania Alarke, a semi-finalist on The Voice will also be featured.

Channel 7 is proud to be the official broadcast station for the tree lighting. Our one-hour "Live" broadcast will begin on-air at 7:00 p.m.

It will also be simulcast at light up Beacon Park, just a stone's throw from Campus Martius. Food. Shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, and Santa Claus, what more could you want to get ready for the winter holidays? Join us for all the fun!

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: November 13 - 18, 2022