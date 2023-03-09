WXYZ Editorial: Congratulations to the Detroit Institute of Arts!

WXYZ DETROIT — Over the past few years, downtown Detroit venues have been on a row generating positive headlines. But more national recognition has now spread to the Midtown. Recently,, the Detroit Institute of Arts joined the Detroit Riverwalk and Campus Martius Park in winning one of USA Today’s top spots for being the nation’s Best Art Museum!

Now, the rest of America knows what we Michiganders have known for years. The DIA, with its prestigious and valuable collection of 65 thousand works of art, is a gem. It is also one of the largest museums in the U.S. where you can immerse yourself in more than one hundred galleries, covering 685 thousand square feet of space. A major expansion of 58 thousand feet was added to its facility in 2007. In addition to artistic pieces from every corner of the world, the museum proudly boasts of having the Center for African American Art, one of the first collections of its type housed at a major museum.

In securing its top ranking in the USA Today “Reader’s Choice” competition, the DIA beat museums in Baltimore, Santa Fe, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, to name just a few. Our museum was in good company but proudly stood out from the pack. It’s a tribute to the vision and hard work of DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons, his staff, board of directors, and the museum’s many volunteers.

A decade ago, the Detroit Institute of Arts played a key role in securing Detroit’s financial stability. This latest award adds another feather to its cap and reaffirms its reputation as a Detroit leader and national treasure.

