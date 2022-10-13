WXYZ Editorial: Do your homework on MI Proposals 1, 2, & 3

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tuesday, November 8th, is Election Day. That’s just a few weeks away. If you haven’t requested or returned your absentee ballot yet, or you plan to vote in-person, now is the time to begin doing your homework. You will be facing a long ballot sheet of candidates including three detailed statewide initiatives.

Proposals 1, 2, and 3 deal with officeholder financial disclosure, political term limits, voting rights, and the abortion ballot measure. If approved, they will be chiseled into the Michigan Constitution. That means all Michiganders – no matter where you in our Great Lakes State – are potentially impacted.

How you vote is your decision and your business! But the best kind of voter is a well-informed voter. Proposals 1, 2, and 3 are wordy with several bullet points after you read the top line sentence on your official ballot. Combine that with campaign commercials and literature “for” and “against” these issues, and voters can easily be confused or overwhelmed. Still, it is important to vote because every vote counts.

.We encourage you to go to our WXYZ.com website where we have posted links to exact wording of these three ballot proposals. We have also included analysis information from reputable non-partisan organizations whose policy experts have thoroughly reviewed the proposed amendments. Learn what groups or individuals are behind the proposals as well as funding on both sides of the issue. Take time to study what the proposals will and will NOT do and who is affected.

Explore the pros and cons. Get the facts. Ask questions if you need more information. Then, armed with lots of knowledge, cast your decision-making opinion on Proposals 1, 2, and 3. Don’t take the power of your vote for granted!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 13 - 16, 2022

