WXYZ Editorial: Final weekend to find money-saving deals at Bookstock 2023

Channel 7 takes great pride in advancing reading in our community. We are happy to shine a light on an event that is taking place at Livonia's Laurel Park Place. This is the final weekend for Bookstock, metro Detroit's biggest used book and media sale. Materials on every topic you can imagine will be on display under one roof. Take your pick from more than four hundred thousand books, CD's, books on tape, and vinyl records.

This literacy extravaganza is free and open to the public through Sunday evening. On that day only, all books will be 50-percent off. New merchandise is added to the fair every single day. And on Monday, 501C3 non-profit organizations can take leftover books and media from the sale.

Channel 7 is proud to be one of the broadcast partners for Bookstock. For 19 years, this worthy cause has promoted the importance of reading and the impact it can have on one’s life. The proceeds from Bookstock benefit literacy initiatives throughout Metro Detroit. Over the years, it has raised more than $2.5 million toward this important cause. Each year, it takes an army of more than seven hundred volunteers. But the challenging work is well worth it.

A popular American author once said, “Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.”

