WXYZ Editorial: Participate in Hunger Action Month!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s still plenty of time to act! September is Hunger Action Month across America. What you do – big or small - can truly make a difference for those who could use a helping hand.

Every year, roughly 49 million people depend on charitable food assistance. Thankfully, there are about 200 food banks and 60-thousand food and meal programs ready to help. This coast-to-coast network of dedicated people impacts local communities daily. They specialize in turning your donations into more meals than the food you could generously purchase at a store. According to Feeding America, every $1 raised provides at least 10 meals.

Today, the need is greater than ever. Although you may not realize it, a growing number of our neighbors, friends, and acquittances, struggle to meet the soaring cost of food, gasoline, prescription medicines, and everyday expenses. This includes some of our elderly, military veterans, single parents, and young people just starting their careers.

But the good news is, there are many ways to help. Consider joining a team feed virtual food drive or you can volunteer your time. Organizations need assistance with harvesting, sorting, packing, and delivering fresh, nutritious food to those in need. Fifty-one percent of all food programs rely on volunteers. Go to our WXYZ.com website where we have posted contact information for local hunger-relief programs that would welcome your assistance or donation.

Ending large scale hunger in America is doable if together we commit to take action. When people have access to healthy food it is much easier for them to reach their true potential. This September, don’t let hunger in your community go unnoticed.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 21- 24, 2023