WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson intended for it to be incentive for all races to explore African American people and culture throughout the year. Don’t limit yourself to only the month of February. That’s especially important in Southeast Michigan where we have one of the largest African American populations in the United States. That, of course, has sparked a rich history of accomplishments in all fields of endeavor. There is so much to learn, see, and participate in if you put forth the effort.

Throughout this month, watch Action News and explore WXYZ.com for our Black History Month stories.

Hopefully, our coverage will motivate you, your family, and friends to visit local African American museums, restaurants, stores, art galleries, and unique events throughout the region. Immerse yourself in this experience because Black history is American history. Doing so can help give you a better appreciation of how this community of color is well-woven into the many other ethnic groups that make up this beautiful mosaic we call Metro Detroit.

