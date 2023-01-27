WXYZ Editorial: Reading is fundamental to children learning

WXYZ DETROIT — January is the perfect time of year to begin focusing our eyes on the importance of reading. This past Monday was National Reading Day, an annual event designed to encourage the joy of reading for pre-kindergarteners through 3rd graders. This positive awareness, celebrated in schools across America can be life-changing for children.

This week WXYZ kicked off the first of our 2023 book fairs for Metro Detroit elementary and middle school students. These book give-a-ways are made possible by the success of Channel 7’s “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.” Each year, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, Channel 7 employees and our community generously open up their hearts and wallets to raise money for new, age-appropriate, diverse books. This year alone nearly 13 thousand books will find their way into the hands of children in our community.

This year alone nearly 13 thousand books will find their way into the hands of children in our community.

Closing the achievement gap through early childhood reading also opens the door long-term for improving national news literacy across the nation for all ages.

