WXYZ Editorial: The 2023 Detroit Auto Show shifting into high gear

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The excitement is back! It’s time for the second year of the reimaged summertime North American International Detroit Auto Show.

Beginning next Wednesday, September 13, the eyes of the world will be on Detroit’s Huntington Place, Hart Plaza, and our world-class Riverfront. International media, technology experts, and thought leaders, such as Malcolm Gladwell, will converge on the Motor City. They’ll be surrounded by brand defining vehicles of practically every make and model. Our hometown Big Three will showcase multiple exciting reveals. AutoMobili-D will explore the industry’s emerging high-tech platforms.

A diverse mix of automakers will offer the latest ride-and-drive. From a brand-new indoor EV track to the outdoor Grand Prix raceway, you’ll be able to experience electric vehicles, speed, and clean energy firsthand. Showgoers will also get hands on experiences with autonomous vehicles. Back again will be a look at futuristic flying cars. What once seemed like pie-in-the-sky, may be one step closer to everyday reality.

We invite you to watch our “Spotlight on Technology” special on Wednesday from 7:30 – 8:00 pm. On Friday, the lights will shine on the always anticipated Black-Tie Charity Preview. Since 1976, it has raised over $123 million for deserving Southeast Michigan children’s non-profits. It is on track to surpass last year’s mark. You can see all the action on Channel 7. We’re proud to be the official television partner for this star-studded event. Entertainment will be headlined by American music award-winner Jennifer Hudson and reggae music’s Shaggy.

The nine-day auto show opens to the public on Saturday and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Come see, touch, and experience the future of mobility at the iconic Detroit Auto Show.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 7-10, 2023