WXYZ Editorial: The importance of Scripps' 1 millionth book giveaway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a reading milestone for WXYZ-TV’s “If You Give a Child a Book” Campaign. Recently, from coast-to-coast, Scripps-owned TV stations donated our 1 millionth children’s book. It’s a vision started in 2016 worth celebrating today.

Reading is fundamental to kids learning and reaching their full potential. With the help of age-appropriate books, young people can dream and unlock their imaginations. This is especially crucial for underserved and financially vulnerable children in kindergarten through third grade.

That’s why employees here at Channel 7 and TV-20 have made it their mission to buy new, age-appropriate high-quality books and distribute them free-of-charge in our community. That includes thousands of books locally each year and 200 thousand nationwide.

Support from the Scripps Howard Fund, the United Way of Southeastern Michigan, and Scholastic Books has made it possible to help build the home libraries of some very deserving children. Experts say, kids need 10 good books a year to help improve their reading skills. That’s one of the reasons we hold multiple book fairs so boys and girls can experience the power and pride in picking out their own reading material.

To celebrate Scripps 1 millionth book giveaway, 25-thousand kids across the country – including Detroit – received their own copy of Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, the latest in the popular Dog Man series. We hope this will contribute to increasing the joys of reading and giving children an important start in their academic learning.

If you would like to contribute to TV-7’s “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, go to wxyz.com or text: WXYZ to 50155. Every five dollars buys a brand-new book. Together, we can make a difference in a child’s life.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: April 6- 9, 2023



