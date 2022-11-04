WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.

At the top of your ballot, you’ll be asked to decide on Michigan’s executive officers. Who should be Governor, Secretary of State, and State Attorney General? Also up for grabs will be Michigan Senate and State House seats, and control of the State Legislature. Other races will include U.S. Congress, many judgeships, three statewide ballot proposals, and dozens of local candidates and issues.

If you have already voted absentee, congratulations! If not, there’s still time to review and study a sample ballot. Just go to WXYZ.com and click on the link we’ve provided. All registered voters in Michigan can vote using an absentee ballot requested by Friday, November 4th. That ballot must be returned in person by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 8th to your local clerk’s office or a designated drop box.

Michigan law now allows for people to register and vote in person on Election Day at the proper places. If you are already registered, just go to your local polling place to cast your ballot. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Most of all, remember that political polls and campaign yard signs don’t vote, people do! Every single vote counts and in your hands is the ultimate power to help decide who gets elected and what issues get voted up or down.

Don’t throw away your vote or take it for granted!

