Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit announces free summer workouts for local teens 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit announced today the launch of its “More Life for Detroit Youth” summer program to help local teens live a healthier lifestyle through its science-based workout centered on heart-rate based interval training led by highly trained and certified coaches, free of charge.

The program runs from June 1 to August 31 and is available for local students ages 14-18.

"Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit is thrilled to offer this complimentary fitness program to local teens in our community,” says Tess Hochstein, studio manager of Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit. "This is a great opportunity for young people to work out in a safe, stable and nurturing environment, while learning a holistic approach to health and wellness that can last a lifetime.”

The workouts, Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit says, will incorporate endurance, strength, and power training to generate the ‘Orange Effect,’ which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Certified fitness coaches will be on-hand to guide local high school students through an Orangetheory workout and offer options for all levels from beginner to year-round athlete.

The technology-based workout tracks fitness progress and uses proprietary heart rate monitors during class to monitor performance metrics in real time and help ensure overtraining or under-training don’t occur.

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit, located at 2911 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite 128, will host a nutrition seminar on Saturday, June 11 to teach local teens about healthy eating habits. The seminar, led by certified nutritionist Maggie Reinhardt, will teach teens how to properly fuel their bodies, both pre- and post-workout. Teens also will have an opportunity to tour the studio and receive an in-person introduction to the Orangetheory Fitness workout.

“Our goal is to introduce long-term fitness and healthy habits under the guidance of experienced group personal training coaches in a fun and positive way,” Hochstein says.

To register for the “More Life for Detroit Youth” program, teens can call the Orangetheory-Detroit location directly at 313-499-0040 or complete this application. Students can also sign up by scanning a QR code, which can be found on Orangetheory-Detroit’s social media channels including Facebook (Orangetheory Fitness Detroit) and Instagram (@OtfDetroit). Information flyers also will be posted at area schools.

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit is owned and operated by L5 Fitness Holdings, which also owns and operates eight other locations throughout Michigan. Orangetheory has a total of 23 locations in Michigan. For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, visit www.orangetheory.com.

