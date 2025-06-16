FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another construction project is about to make some commutes even more frustrating. Starting today at 9 a.m., a portion of Orchard Lake Road will close completely for a full week.

Orchard Lake Road closure begins today for construction project; here's what you need to know

And while it might not be as long as other projects, the increased traffic on nearby roads has the people who live nearby voicing their frustrations.

There's already lots of barrels lined up along Orchard Lake Road in preparation of the work that begins today. There's also a sign that alerts drivers to the work as they drive into this area.

The road commission for Oakland County issued a permit to the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's Office to conduct sanitary sewer work in the area. Nearly 40,000 vehicles travel on this section of Orchard Lake Road daily, and it will certainly be a headache for those drivers.

Oakland County Road Commissioner Craig Bryson is one of those drivers, but he says this work has to happen.

"A number of projects we're doing this year we actually put off because of the work that was going on on 96 over the last couple of years," Bryson told us. "My commute is a half an hour longer every night because of that so I absolutely sympathize and empathize with people. That is unfortunately the reality."

“You know, how are you gonna get around? And then, just more traffic everywhere around us. It’s gonna be absolutely crazy," said Cindi Dinkins, a Farmington Hills resident affected by the traffic. "You know, so just trying to get off to places on time and more traffic in the neighborhood. When those closed Farmington down before, they had cars cutting through and you know go through the sub thinking they could maneuver around.”

The road should be back open by next Monday. If you have to come through this area, give yourself some extra time this morning. In the video above, Ali Hoxie breaks down some alternate routes and detours to help you plan your drive.