Organizations partner to provide free spay, neuter services for Detroit dogs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control and Project Grace have partnered to provide free spay and neuter services for dogs owned in Detroit.

The new partnership could help reduce neglected and abandoned dogs in the city. The goals include preventing unwanted litters and shelter overcrowding.

February is recognized as Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.

"At FoDACC, our mission revolves around elevating the care of pets in Detroit and preventing them from ending up in the shelter in the first place. Project GRACE perfectly aligns with our goals, and by collaborating with Dog Aide and Bark Nation, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of both pets and their owners," said Rachael Prenker, president of Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control.

Project Grace is a collaborative initiative between Dog Aide and Bark Nation and works to provide free sterilization services for all incomes and dog breeds.

"Together, we are stronger in our mission to provide accessible spay and neuter services to all Detroit residents. This partnership allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that more dogs in Detroit receive the care they deserve," said Rachel Beno, director of operations for Dog Aide.

To learn more about the partnership, visit dogaide.com/project-grace.

