Organizers for 2026 Olympics seeking new speedskating venue

MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné.

Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million) according to a project announced in November.

But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%.

Ice-making facilities were removed from the Turin oval and it would cost an estimated 15 million euros ($16 million) to reinstall the system.

Other possibilities might include building a temporary track inside a convention center in the Lombardy or the Veneto regions.