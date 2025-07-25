Orion Rd. set to reopen in early August after flooding washed part of road away

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Road Commission for Oakland County said Orion Road at Dutton Road on the Rochester Hills-Oakland Township border is set to reopen in early August after flooding caused part of the road to wash away.

According to the RCOC, the road should open the week of Aug. 4 following emergency repairs.

On July 16, heavy rainfall led to severe flooding that eventually washed away sections of Orion Road at Dutton Road on the Rochester Hills/Oakland Township border. The road has remained closed since the flooding.

Watch below: Severe flooding washes away part of Orion Road in Oakland Township

According to the RCOC, pumps were brought in on July 18 to remove the water, and repair and relocation work began on Monday, July 21.

The flooding washed away the road, exposing and damaging multiple utility services next to the road, including a water line, gas line and fiberoptics line.

Once the utility work is complete, the commission will backfill the area washed out by the flood. Then, a contractor will be brought in to pave the reconstructed section.

The commission is also working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, to conduct a study and see if any further changes are necessary.

The posted detour for the road is Rochester Road to Tienken to Adams and back to Orion.