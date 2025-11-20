Orion Township unveils Heritage Pocket Park with repurposed wind turbine swing

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Orion Township recently unveiled a small green space addition to their community called Heritage Pocket Park, giving neighborhood children a place to play and safely spend their time.

The $25,000 grant-funded project has been underway since late last year, coming to life off the Baldwin Corridor at 3345 Pasadena Road. The park features native plants, trees, birdhouses and local history displays.

WXYZ Pocket Park

"I think it's great actually, and great for the community. It's been fun to watch it come together," said Lori Peters, a nearby neighbor.

Aaron Whatley, Director of parks, recreation and facilities for Orion Township, said the park adds to the township's already existing local, county and state parks, as well as two regional trail systems.

"We thrive with green space, recreation," Whatley said. "We're just so blessed to have such a great recreational experience out here."

WXYZ Ryanne Kelley

The park's centerpiece is a wind turbine repurposed as a swingset, painted by local artist and Clarkston art teacher Ryanne Kelley. Kelley brought her 2-year-old daughter, Layne, to leave a mark on the park and says her work feels special. She's grateful for opportunities to make connections and be an example for her students.

Jacob Liu, a park visitor, appreciated the historical elements scattered around the space.

"Just a way for you to be a part of the community and learn the history," Liu said.

The park also features two birdhouses built by 12-year-old Mia Malover, who's known around town for her woodworking skills. Her father, Mike, said his daughter thinks it's cool to see her work so close to home.

WXYZ Mia Malover

Peters said she loves that the space will remain green.

"It's one less spot that another business or building isn't going to go to," Peters said. "I know the people on this street love it."

Township officials say they're looking forward to more green spaces like Heritage Pocket Park popping up around their community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

